‘Don’t know what we’re going to do;’ SNAP benefits could halt if government shutdown continues

KETTERING — Over a million Ohioans could lose their food assistance by the end of the month.

News Center 7's Xavier Hershovitz spoke to people who are worried about their benefits.

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services told people on SNAP benefits they may not get anything in November as the government shutdown continues.

