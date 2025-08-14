Dorothy Lane Market set to open new location

MASON, Ohio — Dorothy Lane Market is set to open its fourth and largest location in Mason, Ohio, on August 20, marking its first entry into the Cincinnati area.

The new store will feature a 50,000-square-foot main grocery area and a 9,000-square-foot mezzanine, offering an upscale shopping experience with a variety of prepared foods.

“We are excited for the opportunity to serve our neighbors in Mason and beyond and impact their lives,” said Calvin Mayne, CEO of Dorothy Lane Market.

The Mason location will employ 275 new hires and 32 existing associates, contributing to job creation in the area.

Founded in 1948, Dorothy Lane Market is celebrating its 77th anniversary this month, adding significance to the opening of the new store.

The store is located at the corner of Mason Montgomery Road and Veterans Parkway, part of a mixed-use planned community co-developed by Traditions Building & Development Group and Western Row Land Developers.

Eric Hansen, Mason City Manager, expressed enthusiasm for the new development, highlighting its contribution to the community’s fabric.

To celebrate the grand opening, Dorothy Lane Market will offer special Club Deals, with customers receiving 500 Bonus Points on their Club DLM card after their first purchase during the opening week.

With its largest store yet, Dorothy Lane Market aims to bring its unique shopping experience to Mason, enhancing the local retail landscape and providing new opportunities for the community.

