Downed power lines close Interstate 75 in Montgomery County; AES crews on scene

VANDALIA — All lanes on Interstate 75 in Montgomery County are closed due to downed power lines, an Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatcher confirmed.
The closure is located in Vandalia in both the northbound and southbound lanes from US-40 to Northwoods Boulevard, according to OHGO.
It is unclear when the interstate will reopen.
Traffic is backed up past the I-70 and I-75 interchange in the northbound lanes and to the Miami County line in the southbound lanes, according to OHGO.
A spokesperson with AES Ohio told News Center 7 that crews are on scene actively making repairs.
News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.
