Downed power lines close Interstate 75 in Montgomery County; AES crews on scene

VANDALIA — All lanes on Interstate 75 in Montgomery County are closed due to downed power lines, an Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatcher confirmed.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The closure is located in Vandalia in both the northbound and southbound lanes from US-40 to Northwoods Boulevard, according to OHGO.

TRENDING STORIES:

It is unclear when the interstate will reopen.

Traffic is backed up past the I-70 and I-75 interchange in the northbound lanes and to the Miami County line in the southbound lanes, according to OHGO.

A spokesperson with AES Ohio told News Center 7 that crews are on scene actively making repairs.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

0 of 31 Tree Down in Lewisburg Tree Down in Lewisburg Winds Blows over gazebo ion Greenville Winds Blows over gazebo ion Greenville Tree on House in Indiana Tree on House in Indiana Storm Clouds on Route 127 near Celina Storm Clouds on Route 127 near Celina Tree Down in Lewisburg Tree snaps in Lewisburg Tree down in Covington Tree down in Covington Tree damage in Miamisburg Tree damage in Miamisburg Tree Down in Verona Tree Down in Verona Roof Damage in Mercer County Roof Damage in Mercer County Storm Clouds in Piqua Storm Clouds in Piqua Storm Clouds in Piqua Storm Clouds in Piqua Storm Clouds in Piqua Storm Clouds in Piqua Storm Clouds in Piqua Storm Clouds in Piqua Storm Clouds in Piqua Storm Clouds in Piqua Storm Clouds in Piqua Storm Clouds in Piqua Tree Damage in New Carlisle Tree Damage in New Carlisle Tree Damage in New Carlisle Tree Damage in New Carlisle Storm Clouds in Jamestown Storm Clouds in Jamestown Tree Damage in Dayton Tree Damage in Dayton Tree Damage in New Carlisle Tree Damage in New Carlisle Dayton Tree Down Dayton Tree Down High Winds in Enon High Winds in Enon Tree Knocked Over by storms Tree Knocked Over by storms Canopy destroyed in Germantown Canopy destroyed in Germantown Canopy Destroyed in Germantown Canopy destroyed in Germantown Canopy destroyed in Germantown Canopy destroyed in Germantown

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group