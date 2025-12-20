Dozens attend vigil to honor those who died while experiencing homelessness in Montgomery Co.

Last year in Montgomery County, more than 4,500 people experienced homelessness for at least one night.

Dozens gather to to talk about homelessness in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Dozens of people attended Montgomery County’s Homeless Solution Policy Board’s vigil on Friday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As reported by News Center 7 at 11:00, it takes place to honor those who died while experiencing homelessness, as well as discuss solutions to the problem.

More than 4,500 people in Montgomery County experienced homelessness for at least one night in 2024.

TRENDING STORIES:

At the vigil, the board set up a line of shoes representing those who died while experiencing homelessness in the county.

Each shoe had a tag with someone’s name and age.

“They’re someone’s son, daughter, mom, dad, grandma, or grandpa,” Cindi Stevens said.

Stevens is the director of Target Dayton Ministries and works with people experiencing homelessness.

“This year, as I looked at the first and last names, I realized some of the folks had passed away,” Stevens said.

Rick Payne attended the vigil and said it had a special meaning for him.

“I was maybe 4 years homeless,” he said.

Payne said he took advantage of the resources the county offered.

“It took a while, but after working, they helped you through it, but they let you do the work,” Payne said. “I ended up with a home and a wife.”

Payne added that he hopes other people experiencing homelessness seek help, too.

“Hopefully somebody takes head of what’s being said here and follows up on it, becuase it does work,” he said.

Everyone who attended the vigil on Friday was encouraged to bring new hats and gloves, which will be given to those experiencing homelessness.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group