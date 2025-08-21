Dozens charged for breaking into racetrack that used to host NASCAR races

SPARTA, KENTUCKY - JULY 12: Cole Custer, driver of the #41 HaasTooling.com Ford, celebrates with a burnout after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart at Kentucky Speedway on July 12, 2020 in Sparta, Kentucky. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

SPARTA, KY — Dozens of people are facing charges of trespassing and burglary after the group, described as ‘influencers,’ broke into Kentucky Speedway and recorded videos, according to deputies.

Gallatin County Sheriff Bud Webster posted on social media Tuesday saying the group broke into the track ‘several months ago’ to shoot videos they posted on social media.

“In these videos they called the Kentucky Speedway an ‘abandoned’ racetrack. Kentucky Speedway is NOT abandoned!” Webster said in the post.

Webster added that while the track has not hosted a NASCAR or IndyCar sanctioned race in years, the track is still used by driving schools and other parts of property are rented out to other companies.

“Since the videos were posted we have charged and arrested dozens of individuals for trespassing and burglary. Many of which were creating additional videos, trying to steal, or just taking their own tour of the facility,” Webster said.

“This is a reminder, going onto someone else’s property is illegal and it will not be tolerated. You will be prosecuted for your actions should you choose to ignore the property owner’s rights.”

The track first opened in 2000 and hosted various NASCAR sanctioned events across the top series. The track last hosted a NASCAR Cup event in 2020 and IndyCar race in 2011.

