More than 70 dead vultures found on fields at Ohio school

CLERMONT COUNTY — A strange and troubling sight in southern Ohio, as dozens of dead vultures were found on the campus of a school.

Photos from the Pierce Township Fire Department in Clermont County show over 70 of the large birds scattered all over some sporting fields at St. Bernadette School.

News Center 7 reached out to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) about this occurrence.

“Although the division (of wildlife) does not typically collect dead wildlife, we are working with local officials to assist in the collection of the dead birds at the school for this unique circumstance,” an ODNR spokesperson said.

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:00, the Ohio Department of Agriculture conducted testing of the dead birds and advised ODNR that the birds are “presumed positive” for Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), otherwise known as bird flu.

“While we refer you to ODA to help you understand the testing process, once a presumed positive case is identified in a county, all additional dead birds found in groups of six or more are also presumed to be HPAI and are treated as such. Therefore, the vultures in this case are presumed to be positive for HPAI, however, ODNR is working to collect additional samples to send for testing due to this unique circumstance,” the spokesperson said.

