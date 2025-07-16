Dozens injured during fireworks-related incidents over Fourth of July holiday in Ohio

OHIO — The Ohio Fire Marshal’s Office has issued a warning following an increase in fireworks-related incidents over the Fourth of July holiday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

During the holiday period, the Division’s Fire and Explosion Investigations Bureau (FEIB) had 15 fireworks-related incidents resulting in 31 injuries.

The Fire Marshal’s Office said the FEIB was also made aware of several other incidents that were handled at the local level.

An additional 24 people were injured in fireworks-related incidents during the holiday, according to burn injury reports obtained by the office.

TRENDING STORIES:

“Although fireworks are an exciting part of 4th of July celebrations, they can be extremely dangerous,” Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said.

In 2024, the FEIB investigated 14 fireworks-related incidents resulting in 28 injuries.

“Consumer-grade fireworks are legal in Ohio, but they must be handled with extreme caution and used in full compliance with the law,” State Fire Marshal Kevin Reardon said.

Under Ohio state law, residents are allowed to discharge 1.4G consumer fireworks on July 3-5 and the weekends immediately before and after, unless restricted by local ordinances.

As previously reported by News Center 7, two men were critically injured while for a fireworks show at the Darke County Fairgrounds on July 6.

The Division’s Code Enforcement Bureau seized a large quantity of illegal fireworks in Pickaway County, including a 16-inch shell, which is the largest ever seized by the division.

This bureau is also working with the FEIB on incidents in Franklin, Lorain, and Morrow counties, according to the office.

“Fireworks are not toys,” Reardon said. “The injuries and damage we have seen this year are a sobering reminder of the stark dangers involved. We encourage everyone to leave fireworks to the professionals and celebrate safely.”

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group