Dozens treated for heat-related issues at Dayton Air Show; 7 hospitalized

CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show - Day 1
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — Dozens of people experienced heat-related issues during Day 1 of the Dayton Air Show.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

>>PHOTOS: CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show takes off on Saturday

News Center 7 will have more on Day 1 of the Dayton Air Show LIVE on News Center 7 at 11:00.

TRENDING STORIES:

60 total patients were treated on site for heat-related issues, and seven were transported to local hospitals, according to Dayton Air Show Medical Director Brandon Amburgey.

The Miami Valley is currently under a Heat Advisory, which will last through Tuesday at 8 p.m.

>>RELATED: Heat Advisory to go into effect for region; Air Quality Alert in effect for area counties

On Saturday, temperatures got into the 90s with heat index temperatures nearing 100, according to the Storm Center 7 team of meteorologists.

Temperatures on Sunday are expected to reach 94 degrees, with the heat index values reaching up to 105 degrees.

Despite the heat, thousands of people attended the first day of the area show.

News Center 7 crews at the air show said they saw several water stations and air-conditioned areas to help keep attendees cool.

We will continue to follow this story.

0 of 44

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!