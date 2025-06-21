Dozens treated for heat-related issues at Dayton Air Show; 7 hospitalized

DAYTON — Dozens of people experienced heat-related issues during Day 1 of the Dayton Air Show.

60 total patients were treated on site for heat-related issues, and seven were transported to local hospitals, according to Dayton Air Show Medical Director Brandon Amburgey.

The Miami Valley is currently under a Heat Advisory, which will last through Tuesday at 8 p.m.

On Saturday, temperatures got into the 90s with heat index temperatures nearing 100, according to the Storm Center 7 team of meteorologists.

Temperatures on Sunday are expected to reach 94 degrees, with the heat index values reaching up to 105 degrees.

Despite the heat, thousands of people attended the first day of the area show.

News Center 7 crews at the air show said they saw several water stations and air-conditioned areas to help keep attendees cool.

