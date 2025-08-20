Dozens of WSU students trading class lectures for hammers with Habitat for Humanity build

FAIRBORN — Wright State University (WSU) students are volunteering with Habitat for Humanity to help build homes in the Greater Dayton area, contributing to a long-standing tradition of community service.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

For over 40 years, Habitat for Humanity has facilitated home ownership for hundreds in the Greater Dayton area, relying heavily on the efforts of thousands of volunteers. The latest initiative, the Raider Nation Panel Build, sees students swapping classroom lectures for construction tools to aid in building homes for those in need.

TRENDING STORIES:

“So cool to be able to build homes for everyone and you know, give them a chance to get a home for the first time,” said Lilly Willmann, a WSU freshman.

That’s the idea behind the Raider Nation Panel Build, and every other Habitat for Humanity of Greater Dayton event: students coming together to build new friendships and walls for homes.

“These events definitely open doors for other individuals here today who feel like they can volunteer on other build sites... our build sites don’t require experience, which helps us be able to serve more people in Montgomery, Greene, and Clark counties,” Amber Barga, Marketing Director for Habitat for Humanity of Greater Dayton, noted.

For some volunteers, this build marks just the beginning of a commitment to giving back to their community.

“I definitely want to stay connected and to get to finish the end and see their reaction, and see the smiles on their faces,” Willmann said.

The Raider Nation Panel Build is just a small part of the final project that will conclude with a dedication ceremony in New Carlisle later this winter.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group