DPS board passes resolution to honor board member, restaurant owner

DAYTON — The Dayton School Board of Education (BOE) wants to honor a former board member.

The BOE passed a resolution at Tuesday’s meeting to name a Welcome Stadium press box after Karen Wick, according to the DPS agenda.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Wick passed away on Dec. 6.

She was a member of the Dayton Public School Board for eight years and owned Coco’s Restaurant.

The resolution passed, 4-2. Will Smith and Eric Walker voted against it.

Smith said that he wanted more community input on the best way to honor Wick.

Visitation for Karen Wick is scheduled for Dec. 21 at 3 p.m. at Omega Baptist Church, her online obituary said.

A funeral service will follow at 4 p.m.

Instead of flowers, the family is asking people to support a local independent restaurant this week.

