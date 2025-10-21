Drive to Victory: Brookville’s legacy as a top performer enhances support for the community

BROOKVILLE — Goodwill’s ‘Drive to Victory’ program is engaging high schools across the Miami Valley, with Brookville and Lebanon competing this week.

The ‘Drive to Victory’ initiative, now in its 18th year, encourages schools to compete by collecting donations, with the school gathering the most weight in donations declared the winner. This friendly rivalry not only fosters community spirit but also supports Goodwill’s extensive range of programs.

“We want to give a special thank you to our community, to our students, to our families, all that come out to support this and make this really a great, great event for us,” said Jason Stephan, Principal of Brookville High School.

Brookville High School has a strong track record in the competition, having won nine years in a row. This success has led to Goodwill planning to open a new store in Brookville, marking its 44th location in the area.

Amber Hargett from Goodwill Easter Seals Miami Valley noted that this year is record-breaking, with over half a million pounds of donations collected even before the week’s totals are in.

Goodwill’s programs benefit significantly from the donations, with 87 cents of every dollar spent at Goodwill going towards over 40 community programs. These include educational resources and job placement services for individuals with special needs.

Each week, the winning school receives $400, while the runner-up gets $200. At the end of the season, the school with the most donations by weight receives an additional $1,000 from Goodwill.

Brookville has used its winnings to purchase new instruments and a trailer for its band, demonstrating the tangible benefits of the competition for participating schools.

The ‘Drive to Victory’ program not only fosters school spirit and community involvement but also provides crucial support for Goodwill’s charitable initiatives. As Brookville and Lebanon face off this week, the impact of their efforts will continue to resonate throughout the community.

