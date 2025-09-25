Driver accused of stealing U-Haul, leading police on chase changes plea

Police in Moraine said they have issued a warrant for William Raymond Pressel after leading law enforcement on a chase in a U-Haul on I-75.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A man police say led them on a chase in a stolen U-Haul in July has pleaded guilty to most charges against him.

William Pressel, 32, pleaded guilty to failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, grand theft, vandalism, and breaking and entering, according to court records.

As part of a plea agreement, one count of felonious assault was dismissed.

Pressel is set to be sentenced in October.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Pressel is accused of stealing a large box truck from the U-Haul on Harshman Road.

Cruiser camera video showed Moraine police trying to pull over Pressel in the U-Haul on July 1.

He took off, but they tracked him to Harrison Twp. with a GPS device they stuck onto the truck.

That’s where Moraine police tried pulling him over again, but the video showed him taking off a second time, striking an unmarked Moraine detective’s car.

Pressel then drove on the closed ramp from Wagner Ford Road to Interstate 75, and led the chase down the empty and closed side of the construction zone on southbound I-75.

The U-Haul then went off the right side of I-75 into a wooded area.

Pressel ran from the scene on foot.

He was arrested on July 21, according to online jail records.

