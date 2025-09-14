Driver careflighted after crashing into pole in Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY — A driver was careflighted to a local hospital after crashing into a pole in Miami County early Sunday morning.

Around 5:48 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 2700 block of East US Route 36 on reports of a crash.

The crash involved one vehicle that went off the road and crashed into a power pole, according to a Lieutenant with the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver was careflighted to a local hospital with a suspected head injury.

Details on the driver’s condition were not immediately available.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in this crash, according to the lieutenant.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

