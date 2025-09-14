Driver careflighted after crashing into pole in Miami County

CareFlight Staff Photo
By WHIO Staff

MIAMI COUNTY — A driver was careflighted to a local hospital after crashing into a pole in Miami County early Sunday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 5:48 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 2700 block of East US Route 36 on reports of a crash.

TRENDING STORIES:

The crash involved one vehicle that went off the road and crashed into a power pole, according to a Lieutenant with the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver was careflighted to a local hospital with a suspected head injury.

Details on the driver’s condition were not immediately available.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in this crash, according to the lieutenant.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!