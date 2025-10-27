Driver charged after hitting No Kings protester in Ohio

FILE PHOTO: Police in Dallas were investigating a beheading at a motel.

STARK COUNTY — The driver who hit a No Kings protester in Ohio last weekend has been charged and identified, according to our CBS affiliate WOIO-19 TV.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As previously reported by News Center 7, the crash happened on Oct. 18 along Fulton Drive, NW, in Jackson Township.

TRENDING STORIES:

Investigators with the Jackson Township Police Department collected photographs, videos, witness statements, and data from the Automated License Plate Readers (ALPRs), WOIO-19 reported.

77-year-old Donald Frank, of Jackson Township, was identified as the driver in the crash.

However, police do not believe the crash was intentional based on their evidence, according to our CBS affiliate.

Frank was driving in both the right turn-only lane and the through lane westbound on Fulton Drive, NW.

The pedestrian who was hit told authorities they were standing 1.5 feet to 2 feet off the curb when Frank’s car approached.

Frank kept driving straight in between the two lanes, nearly hitting another car before going onto the curb and hitting the pedestrian, according to WOIO-19.

Police said they don’t believe impairment or any effects from prescribed medication contributed to this crash.

Frank has since been charged with one count of stopping after an accident and one count of a marked lane violation.

WOIO-19 reported that the extent of the victim’s injuries does not rise to the level of felony charges.

The Jackson Township Police Department submitted a recertification form with the BMV, which requires Frank to undergo a medical review.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group