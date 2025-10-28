Driver charged in crash that killed 37-year-old on Fourth of July

Driver dead after truck hits Kettering home A driver is dead after a truck hit a house in a local neighborhood on Friday morning.
By WHIO Staff

KETTERING — A driver has been charged in a crash that killed a 37-year-old on the Fourth of July.

the [DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Keith Zartman, 52, was indicted by a Montgomery County Grand Jury on aggravated vehicular homicide and failure to stop after an accident.

As News Center 7 previously reported, police and medics were called just before 6:50 a.m. to the 4200 block of Marshall Road on reports of a vehicle into a building.

TRENDING STORIES:

Doorbell camera video from a neighbor shows a gray truck running off the road and smashing into a tree in a yard.

The driver of that truck, 37-year-old Tadeo Gatewood, died on the scene.

After the crash, the doorbell video shows a white truck shortly after turning left. News Center 7 noticed white paint scraped onto the driver’s door of the gray truck.

Zartman was driving a white Chevrolet Silverado, according to a Kettering police crash report.

He is not in custody and is set to be arraigned on Nov. 13.

0 of 34

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!