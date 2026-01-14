Driver choking on french fry hits area gas station, causing canopy collapse

WILMINGTON — A woman told police that she was choking on a French fry when she crashed into a gas station canopy, causing a partial collapse.

The crash happened at a Sunoco gas station on South Street in Wilmington around noon on Sunday.

WXIX-19 TV in Cincinnati obtained the crash report, which was shared with News Center 7.

The report indicates that a witness told authorities they saw a car turn into the gas station parking lot before hitting a pole of the awning and another car.

The awning partially collapsed and landed on one of the cars.

An officer on scene noted that he spoke with the 56-year-old woman driving the car.

She reportedly said she doesn’t remember the incident.

She added that she choked on a French fry due to a dry spot in her throat.

The report indicates that she was cited for failure to control the vehicle.

No one was injured in this crash.

