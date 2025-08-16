Driver cited after causing crash, striking pole in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — A driver was cited after causing a crash and striking a pole in Darke County on Friday night.

Just after 7 p.m., Darke County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the intersection of State Route 118 and Beamsville-Union City Road on reports of a crash.

The preliminary investigation revealed a Cadillac ATS driven by 77-year-old Patsy Clark of Ansonia was at a stop sign on Beamsville-Union City Road.

The Cadillac then traveled into the pathway of a southbound Toyota Camry, driven by 37-year-old Daniel Wigger Jr. of Ansonia.

The collision caused Wigger to strike Clark’s vehicle on the rear passenger side, causing both vehicles to drive off the roadway.

Clark’s vehicle then struck a pole before coming to a rest.

Wigger and Clark both had suspected minor injuries but refused medical treatment.

Clark was issued a citation for Failure to yield.

The crash remains under investigation.

