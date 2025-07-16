Driver cited after concrete truck crashes, overturns on Greene County roadway

Driver cited after concrete truck crashes, overturns on Greene County roadway FILE PHOTO. (Cox Media Group Ohio/archives)
By WHIO Staff

GREENE COUNTY — A driver of a concrete truck was cited after the truck crashed and overturned on a Greene County roadway Tuesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, troopers from the Xenia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Centerville Road and Clear Springs Road in Spring Valley Township.

TRENDING STORIES:

The preliminary investigation revealed that an Oshkosh Concrete Truck operated by 34-year-old Damon Tipton of Middletown was traveling northwest on Centerville Road.

The truck then traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck a culvert, a utility pole, and a mailbox before overturning.

Tipton was not injured in the crash, according to the OSHP.

He was cited for failure to maintain reasonable control of a motor vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!