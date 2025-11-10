Driver cited after vehicle reportedly hits house in Clark County

Ohio State Highway Patrol STAFF PHOTO
By WHIO Staff

CLARK COUNTY — A man has been identified as the driver who struck a house Saturday night.

As previously reported by News Center 7, State troopers and medics responded after a vehicle reportedly hit a Clark County house late Saturday night.

The driver has been identified as 36-year-old Andre Vanderpool of Enon, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP).

Medics and troopers from the Springfield Post of OSHP were dispatched before 11:50 p.m. on a reported crash on Fairfield Pike and S. Tecumseh Road, according to an OSHP dispatcher.

An initial investigation revealed that a 2023 Honda Civic had allegedly failed to navigate a turn and struck a decorative boulder and a house.

Vanderpool sustained minor injuries and was treated on scene by the Mad River Township EMS.

Vanderpool was cited for OVI and failure to control.

The crash remains under investigation.

