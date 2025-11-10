Driver cited after vehicle reportedly hits house in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — A man has been identified as the driver who struck a house Saturday night.
As previously reported by News Center 7, State troopers and medics responded after a vehicle reportedly hit a Clark County house late Saturday night.
The driver has been identified as 36-year-old Andre Vanderpool of Enon, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP).
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Medics and troopers from the Springfield Post of OSHP were dispatched before 11:50 p.m. on a reported crash on Fairfield Pike and S. Tecumseh Road, according to an OSHP dispatcher.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Ohio police officer dies in crash on his way to work
- Amazon semi found at fault in I-75 crash that killed 34-year-old man
- PHOTOS: First snowfall of the season hits the Miami Valley
An initial investigation revealed that a 2023 Honda Civic had allegedly failed to navigate a turn and struck a decorative boulder and a house.
Vanderpool sustained minor injuries and was treated on scene by the Mad River Township EMS.
Vanderpool was cited for OVI and failure to control.
The crash remains under investigation.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group