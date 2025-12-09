Driver cited for OVI after crashing into utility pole, 3 mailboxes

CLARK COUNTY — A driver was cited for Operating a Vehicle While Impaired (OVI) after crashing into a utility pole and three mailboxes in Clark County over the weekend.

News Center 7 previously reported that, around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 7, Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers with the Springfield Post were dispatched to the 3800 block of Osborn Road on reports of a crash.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a Toyota 4-Runner, operated by 38-year-old Cody McNutt of Saint Paris, was traveling north on Osborn Road.

The Toyota then traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a mailbox, a utility pole, a second mailbox, and then a third mailbox before coming to rest back in the roadway.

McNutt was not injured as a result of the crash.

He was cited for Failure to Maintain Reasonable Control of a Motor Vehicle, Operating a Vehicle While Impaired (OVI), and Leaving the Scene of a Crash (Hit-Skip).

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

