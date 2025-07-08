Driver crashes into building at Young’s Jersey Dairy

Car slams into building at Young's Jersey Dairy (Young's Jersey Dairy via Facebook)
By WHIO Staff

YELLOW SPRINGS — One of the original portions of Young’s Jersey Dairy was damaged in a crash Monday night.

“Last night, a driver mistook our original Dairy Store for the road and did quite a bit of damage,” Young’s Jersey Dairy shared on social media.

Two photos showed the damage done, including a significant hole in the side of the building.

A construction company is coming to Young’s to help get the garage door open so workers can continue to transfer milk for the cheese curds.

News Center 7 is working to learn more about the crash and if anyone was hurt. We’ll provide updates as we learn more.

