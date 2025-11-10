Driver crashes while looking for dropped phone; 5 injured

Ambulance (Matt Gush - stock.adobe.com)
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — Five people were hurt after a crash caused by a driver looking for their phone on Sunday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Dayton police were called to the crash in the area of Old Orchard and Homewood avenues around 3:45 a.m.

A Jeep Patriot was traveling south on Old Orchard Avenue when, at Homewood Avenue dropped their phone and began looking on the floorboard for it and hit an Audi QS that was parked, according to Dayton police.

TRENDING STORIES:

The driver of the Jeep was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Four people in the Audi were also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the Jeep was cited for the crash.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!