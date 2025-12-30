Driver dead after pick-up truck overturns into embankment

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio — A driver is dead after their pick-up truck overturned into an embankment on Monday afternoon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) Medina Post were dispatched to Ledge Road in Medina County on reports of a crash, CBS affiliate WOIO-19 reported.

TRENDING STORIES:

The preliminary investigation indicates that a Ford F-150 was driving west on Ledge Road when it drove off the roadway, struck a guardrail, and overturned into an embankment.

The driver, identified as 57-year-old Ricardo H. Rivera of Cleveland, was pronounced dead on scene by the Medina County Coroner’s Office, WOIO-19 reported.

The passenger of the pick-up truck, identified as 42-year-old Staci M. Chlegel of Cleveland, was taken to Metro Health Cleveland Main Campus.

The crash remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group