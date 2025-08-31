Driver dies after vehicle hits tree, catches fire in Ohio

File photo. Driver dies after vehicle hits tree, catches fire in Ohio

Driver dies after vehicle hits tree, catches fire in Ohio

STARK COUNTY — A man is dead after a vehicle hit a tree and caught fire in Ohio on Friday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

State troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) responded to reports of a crash around 6 a.m. on State Route 43 in Stark County, according to CBS affiliate WOIO in Cleveland.

The victim has been identified as 22-year-old Michael Weaver.

TRENDING STORIES:

State troopers told WKYC TV that a BMW went off the road and hit a tree.

The vehicle caught fire.

Bystanders pulled Weaver from the vehicle before it “fully engulfed in flames,” OSHP said.

Medics took the driver to the hospital, where he died.

The crash remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group