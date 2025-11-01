Driver flees after crashing into parked car in Dayton

Dayton Police Cruiser Dayton Police Cruiser (Adam Barron/STAFF)
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — A driver fled on foot after crashing into a parked car in Dayton early Saturday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 1:51 a.m., crews were dispatched to Wyoming Street and Missouri Avenue on reports of a crash.

TRENDING STORIES:

A vehicle hit a parked car, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

The driver of the vehicle ran from the scene, according to the sergeant.

It is unclear if the driver was injured; no other injuries were reported.

This is a developing story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!