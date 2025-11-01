Driver flees after crashing into parked car in Dayton

DAYTON — A driver fled on foot after crashing into a parked car in Dayton early Saturday morning.
Around 1:51 a.m., crews were dispatched to Wyoming Street and Missouri Avenue on reports of a crash.
A vehicle hit a parked car, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.
The driver of the vehicle ran from the scene, according to the sergeant.
It is unclear if the driver was injured; no other injuries were reported.
This is a developing story.
