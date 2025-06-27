Driver goes over 100 mph while under suspension on U.S. 35, OSHP says

By WHIO Staff

GALLIA COUNTY — Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers recently stopped a car going well over the speed limit.

State troopers from the Gallipolis Post stopped a white car traveling 101 mph in a 70-mph zone on U.S. 35 in Gallia County.

OSHP posted a photo of the traffic stop on their social media page.

It showed the trooper stopped the car for going 31 mph over the speed limit.

In addition to speeding, the driver was also cited for driving under suspension and not wearing a seat belt.

State troopers have also asked drivers to slow down.

