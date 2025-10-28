Driver has medical issue, crashes into utility pole in Piqua

PIQUA — A driver had a medical issue and crashed into a utility pole in Piqua early Tuesday morning.

Around 6:26 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 300 block of Wood Street on reports of a crash.

Upon arrival, officers found a car that had struck a utility pole and had stopped right next to a house.

The car did not hit the house, police said. The utility pole was snapped off at the base.

Police said they believed the driver had a medical issue at the time of the crash.

The driver was not injured during the crash, police said.

Wood Street was closed while utility crews made repairs to the pole.

The crash remains under investigation.

