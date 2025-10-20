Driver hits No Kings protester in Ohio, leaves the scene

Investigation FILE PHOTO: Police in Dallas were investigating a beheading at a motel. (Matt Gush/Matt Gush - stock.adobe.com)
By WHIO Staff

STARK COUNTY — A No Kings protester in Ohio was hit by a car Saturday afternoon, according to our CBS affiliate WOIO-19 TV.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The crash happened on Fulton Drive, NW, in Jackson Township, around 2:10 p.m.

The driver left the scene, but was later tracked down by the Ohio State Highway Patrol and Jackson Township police at their home, WOIO-19 reported.

TRENDING STORIES:

Authorities are working with the Massillon Prosecutor’s Office on potential charges.

This incident remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!