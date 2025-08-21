Driver hospitalized after car splits in two in suspected OVI crash in Darke Co.

By WHIO Staff

DARKE COUNTY — A man is hospitalized after hitting a utility pole and splitting his car in half in Darke County early Thursday morning.

Deputies and medics responded at 3:43 a.m. to the 11,000 block of State Route 49 on reports of an injury crash, according to a Darke County Sheriff’s spokesperson.

An initial investigation showed that a 2001 Honda Civic went off the side of the road on State Route 49 before hitting a utility pole, which caused the car to split in two pieces.

The front of the vehicle continued into a bean field, with the rear of the vehicle re-entering the road and coming to a rest, the spokesperson said.

Medics transported the 30-year-old driver, Kyle Lecompte, to an area hospital with minor injuries.

The sheriff’s office said that Lecompte showed signs of alcohol impairment.

Deputies cited him for OVI and failure to control a motor vehicle, the spokesman stated.

The crash remains under investigation.

