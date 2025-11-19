Driver hospitalized after running stop sign, crashing into other vehicle

Driver hospitalized after running stop sign, crashing into other vehicle

CLARK COUNTY — A driver was hospitalized after running a stop sign and crashing into another vehicle in Clark County on Tuesday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 10:15 p.m., Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers with the Springfield Post were dispatched to the intersection of U.S. Route 40 and Newlove Road in Harmony Township on reports of a two-vehicle crash.

TRENDING STORIES:

The preliminary investigation indicated that a Honda CR-V operated by 74-year-old Juvencio Alvarez of South Charleston was traveling north on Newlove Road.

The Honda failed to yield at a stop sign at the intersection of U.S. 40 and entered the intersection.

The Honda was then struck by a Chevrolet S-10, operated by 39-year-old Vincent Shaw of Springfield, that was traveling northeast on U.S. 40.

Alvararez was taken to Mercy Health-Springfield Regional Medical Center for minor injuries.

Alvarez’s passenger, 56-year-old Eva Rodriguez of South Charleston, was not injured. His second passenger, a 3-year-old child, was treated at the scene for possible injuries.

Shaw was treated at the scene for possible injuries.

Alvarez was found to be at fault for the crash and was cited for Right-of-Way at Through Intersections-Stop Signs.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group