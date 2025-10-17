Driver hospitalized after semi-truck carrying 34K pounds of lithium batteries overturns

UNION COUNTY, Ohio — A driver was hospitalized after a semi-truck carrying 34,000 pounds of lithium batteries overturned Thursday morning.
Around 10:15 a.m. Thursday, Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) Troopers with the Marysville Post were dispatched to State Route 4 near the intersection of State Route 161 in Union County on reports of a crash.
The preliminary investigation revealed that a semi-truck, operated by 31-year-old Mohamed Lemine Cheikh of Hilliard, was traveling southbound on SR-4 near the intersection of SR-161.
Cheikh failed to maintain control of his vehicle while negotiating a curve and traveled off the left side of the road, striking a utility pole, and overturned.
Cheikh was taken to Dublin Methodist Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The semi-truck was loaded with approximately 34,000 pounds of lithium automobile batteries at the time of the crash, all of which remained inside the trailer, according to the OSHP.
SR-4 was shut down for several hours while crews worked on the scene, but it reopened at around 6:30 p.m. Thursday evening.
The crash remains under investigation.
