Driver hospitalized after striking downed tree, police cruiser on Montgomery County roadway

Number 9 Road Cruiser Crash
By WHIO Staff

A driver was hospitalized after crashing into a downed tree and a police cruiser on a Montgomery County roadway over the weekend.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Just after 6:45 a.m. Sunday, Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers responded to reports of a crash in the 9000 block of Number 9 Road in Clay Township.

TRENDING STORIES:

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2013 Dodge Caravan, driven by 67-year-old Donald Goldberg of Greenville, was traveling south on Number Nine Road.

A marked Clay Township Police Department cruiser occupied by a Clay Township Police Department officer was sitting stationary in the roadway.

The officer had responded to reports of a fallen tree blocking the roadway and was conducting traffic control at the time of the crash.

News Center 7 previously reported that the officer had their overhead lights activated.

Goldberg struck the downed tree in the roadway, then struck the police cruiser head-on.

Goldberg was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries. The officer was treated on scene for minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Number 9 Road Cruiser Crash (Ohio State Highway Patrol)

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!