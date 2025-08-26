Driver hospitalized after suffering medical event, crashing into utility pole in Darke County

Darke County Sheriff's Office
By WHIO Staff

DARKE COUNTY — A driver was hospitalized after he suffered a medical event and crashed into a utility pole in Darke County late Monday night.

Around 11:50 p.m. Monday, Darke County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the area of Ohio-Indiana Stateline Road and Pickett Road on reports of a single vehicle crash.

The preliminary investigation shows that a pickup truck, driven by 85-year-old Hans Neudecker of Winchester, Indiana, was traveling south on Ohio-Indiana Stateline Road.

Neudecker then suffered a medical event while driving and lost control of the vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

Neudecker then drove off the left side of the road and struck a utility pole.

Neudecker was taken to Reid Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

