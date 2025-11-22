Driver identified after 72-year-old woman hit, killed by car

72-year-old woman identified after deadly hit and run
By WHIO Staff

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — Police have identified the driver accused of hitting and killing a 72-year-old woman.

The Fairfield Township Police Department responded to a call around 9 pm on Nov. 20 for an unresponsive female in the roadway on Taylorsville Road, according to a spokesperson.

The woman, identified as Digna Merita Arribasplata, was found critically injured from being hit by a vehicle.

The vehicle fled the scene.

As of Nov. 21 at 10:15 p.m., police had spoken to the driver and said charges are pending.

We will continue to follow this story.

