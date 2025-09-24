Driver injured after school bus crashes with students on board in Ohio

File photo. Driver injured after school bus crashes with students on board in Ohio

School Bus Crash: Driver injured after school bus crashes with students on board in Ohio

GOSHEN — A school bus driver was injured when a school bus was involved in a crash in Ohio on Tuesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Goshen Local Schools wrote in a social media post that the school bus was involved in a minor crash on Woodville Pike in Clermont Pike.

The bus clipped mirrors with another vehicle.

The school bus driver suffered minor injuries when the mirror hit the driver’s window, according to Goshen Local Schools.

There were students on board at the time of the crash.

TRENDING STORIES:

Medics saw a few of them and released them back to their parents and guardians.

The rest of the students were brought back to the school campus and released to their parents and guardians, the school district stated.

All students have been released to their families.

The crash remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group