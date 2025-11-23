Driver killed after car flips over embankment, lands on roof in creek

Driver killed after car flips over embankment, lands on roof in creek (Cox Media Group Ohio/archives)
By WHIO Staff

BROWN COUNTY, Ohio — A driver was killed after their car went over an embankment and landed on its roof in a creek Saturday morning.

Around 8:06 a.m. Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) Troopers were dispatched to US Route 62 in Brown County on reports of a rollover crash in a creek.

Upon arrival, crews found 45-year-old David Leonard of Aberdeen dead at the scene.

The preliminary investigation showed that Leonaered was driving a Ford Crown Victoria southbound on US 62 near US 68 when he drifted off the roadway into the grass median.

He then struck a guardrail and went over an embankment. The vehicle came to a rest on its roof in a creek about 30 ft below the roadway.

No other vehicles appeared to have been involved, and there was no inclement weather in the area at the time, according to the OSHP.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

