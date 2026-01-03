Driver killed after crash involving train in Ohio

TOLEDO — One person is dead after a crash involving a car and a train in Ohio early Saturday morning.

The crash happened just before 3 a.m. in the 4000 block of North Detroit Avenue in north Toledo, according to our CBS affiliate WTOL-11 TV.

The driver of the car died in the crash and has since been identified as 36-year-old Alandre T. Moore.

Investigators told WTOL-11 that the car was driving southbound on North Detroit Avenue and approached the crossing.

The crossing wasn’t equipped with flashing lights; instead had flares and train personnel carrying lanterns indicating it was closed.

WTOL-11 obtained the crash report, which said the train was going eastbound across the tracks when Moore went past the warnings and tried to cross.

Moore appeared to try to avoid the train at the last moment, but was hit, according to investigators.

The train pushed the car around 50 feet before stopping.

Authorities said the car caught fire, and Moore was trapped inside.

He was pronounced dead on scene, according to our CBS affiliate.

A member of the train crew was on the back of the train when the crash happened, but they didn’t seek medical treatment, police said.

This crash remains under investigation.

