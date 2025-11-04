Driver killed after vehicle crashes, overturns in creek

Driver killed after vehicle crashes, overturns in creek (Cox Media Group Ohio/archives)
By WHIO Staff

FULTON COUNTY, Ohio — A driver was killed after their vehicle overturned in a creek early Sunday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 6:13 a.m., Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) Troopers with the Defiance Post were dispatched to County Road 25 near County Road W in Fulton County on reports of a car that was submerged in Brush Creek, CBS affiliate WTOL-11 reported.

TRENDING STORIES:

Preliminary investigation indicated a Dodge Avenger was heading south on County Road 25 when it went off the left side of the road, hit a guardrail and bridge abutment, then overturned into the creek.

The 21-year-old driver from Defiance was pronounced dead at the scene by the Fulton County Coroner’s Office, WTOL-11 reported. There was no one else in the vehicle.

It is unknown at this point if the driver was wearing a seat belt, and troopers said alcohol impairment is a suspected factor.

The crash remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!