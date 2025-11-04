Driver killed after vehicle crashes, overturns in creek

FULTON COUNTY, Ohio — A driver was killed after their vehicle overturned in a creek early Sunday morning.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Around 6:13 a.m., Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) Troopers with the Defiance Post were dispatched to County Road 25 near County Road W in Fulton County on reports of a car that was submerged in Brush Creek, CBS affiliate WTOL-11 reported.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Fire spans across entire city block in Champaign County; Crews to monitor area all night
- Election 2025: When polls open, close; What voters need to know
- Dick Cheney, former vice president, dies at 84
Preliminary investigation indicated a Dodge Avenger was heading south on County Road 25 when it went off the left side of the road, hit a guardrail and bridge abutment, then overturned into the creek.
The 21-year-old driver from Defiance was pronounced dead at the scene by the Fulton County Coroner’s Office, WTOL-11 reported. There was no one else in the vehicle.
It is unknown at this point if the driver was wearing a seat belt, and troopers said alcohol impairment is a suspected factor.
The crash remains under investigation.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group