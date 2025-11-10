Driver killed in suspected OVI crash identified by deputies

PREBLE COUNTY — Deputies have identified the person killed in an early morning crash in Preble County on Sunday.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the Preble County Sheriff’s office responded just before 5:30 a.m. to U.S. 35 and Quinn Road on reports of a single vehicle crash.

The driver has been identified as 20-year-old Shelby Haynes, from West Alexandria, according to Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson.

An initial investigation showed that Haynes drove a 2017 Cadillac XT5 on U.S. 35 approaching Quinn Road when her SUV went off the road and hit a culvert.

The SUV rolled over, came to rest in a parking lot, and caught fire.

Medics pronounced Haynes dead at the scene, Sheriff Simpson said.

Her body was transported to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy.

Investigators believed alcohol may be a factor in the wreck.

The crash remains under investigation.

