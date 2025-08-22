Driver killed in two-vehicle crash in Ohio, police say

By WHIO Staff

CLERMONT COUNTY — A driver is dead after a crash in Ohio on Wednesday.

Officers and medics responded just after 4:20 p.m. to reports of a two-vehicle crash in Clermont County.

Goshen Township Police wrote in a social media post that the crash happened on State Route 28 and Linton Road.

One of the drivers “sustained critical injuries,” according to police.

A medical helicopter was dispatched, but the driver died from their injuries before they could be transported.

The driver’s name has not yet been released.

The crash remains under investigation.

