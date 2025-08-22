Driver killed in two-vehicle crash in Ohio, police say

CLERMONT COUNTY — A driver is dead after a crash in Ohio on Wednesday.
Officers and medics responded just after 4:20 p.m. to reports of a two-vehicle crash in Clermont County.
Goshen Township Police wrote in a social media post that the crash happened on State Route 28 and Linton Road.
One of the drivers “sustained critical injuries,” according to police.
A medical helicopter was dispatched, but the driver died from their injuries before they could be transported.
The driver’s name has not yet been released.
The crash remains under investigation.
