Driver leaves scene of crash, leads deputies on chase through cornfield

By WHIO Staff

DARKE COUNTY — A crash led to a chase in Darke County Monday morning.

Around 7:40 a.m. Darke County deputies were called to the 3600 block of Childrens Home-Bradford Road for reports of a crash.

An initial investigation found that a gold-colored Ford Explorer driven by Joshua Allen had driven off the right side of the road, hitting a silver Honda, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

After the crash, Deputies said the driver of the silver Honda chased Allen, who continued to drive away until veering into a cornfield and heading northbound.

A deputy later saw Allen at the intersection of Haratio-Harris Creek Road and State Route 118, noting corn stalks lodged beneath his vehicle.

Deputies attempted to stop Allen, which resulted in a chase.

Allen exited the road again, entering another cornfield off SR-118.

Deputies said he continued through the cornfield before crashing into an embankment.

He was taken to the hospital, where he is in serious condition.

