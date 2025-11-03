Driver leaves scene of crash, leads deputies on chase through cornfield

DARKE COUNTY — A crash led to a chase in Darke County Monday morning.
Around 7:40 a.m. Darke County deputies were called to the 3600 block of Childrens Home-Bradford Road for reports of a crash.
An initial investigation found that a gold-colored Ford Explorer driven by Joshua Allen had driven off the right side of the road, hitting a silver Honda, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.
After the crash, Deputies said the driver of the silver Honda chased Allen, who continued to drive away until veering into a cornfield and heading northbound.
A deputy later saw Allen at the intersection of Haratio-Harris Creek Road and State Route 118, noting corn stalks lodged beneath his vehicle.
Deputies attempted to stop Allen, which resulted in a chase.
Allen exited the road again, entering another cornfield off SR-118.
Deputies said he continued through the cornfield before crashing into an embankment.
He was taken to the hospital, where he is in serious condition.
