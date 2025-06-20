Driver pulled over for going 113 mph on local interstate

PREBLE COUNTY — A driver was recently pulled over after getting clocked going over 100 mph in the Miami Valley.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said a state trooper made the traffic stop on Interstate 70 in Preble County on Thursday.
A photo shared by troopers showed they stopped a gray Kia car.
Troopers said the car was caught going 113 mph in a 70 mph zone.
The violation happened when the car was trying to pass a commercial vehicle, according to OSHP.
