Driver pulled over for going 113 mph on local interstate

Driver stopped for going 113 mph on local interstate (Ohio State Highway Patrol)
By WHIO Staff

PREBLE COUNTY — A driver was recently pulled over after getting clocked going over 100 mph in the Miami Valley.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said a state trooper made the traffic stop on Interstate 70 in Preble County on Thursday.

TRENDING STORIES:

A photo shared by troopers showed they stopped a gray Kia car.

Troopers said the car was caught going 113 mph in a 70 mph zone.

The violation happened when the car was trying to pass a commercial vehicle, according to OSHP.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!