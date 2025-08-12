Driver seriously hurt after crashing into school bus

HAMILTON COUNTY — One person was seriously hurt after they crashed into a school bus in Hamilton County on Tuesday, according to Cincinnati Fire & EMS.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Red Bank and Duck Creek roads in Madisonville on Tuesday afternoon.

A photo shared by the department shows a Honda that appears to have crashed underneath the back of the school bus.

The department said firefighters on scene rescued the driver from the Honda.

The driver was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Only three adults were on the bus when the crash happened, according to our media partner, WCPO-9 TV.

It is unclear if anyone on the bus was injured.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

