Driver shoots at 4 University of Dayton students with airsoft gun, public safety says

DAYTON — Someone shot at four University of Dayton students with an airsoft gun on Monday, according to a Flyer Aware Message distributed by the university’s Department of Public Safety.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The incident was reported along Brown Street, near Stewart Street, around 4:20 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

Four students were walking on the sidewalk when someone driving a red sedan north on Brown Street fired projectiles at them, according to the message.

The driver turned around to go south on Brown Street and fired projectiles at the students again.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Department of Public Safety dispatch at (937) 229-2121.

Those who may see this car on campus, or any other suspicious or criminal behavoir, should report it to Public Safety immediately.

University of Dayton students can find information on crime prevention here.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group