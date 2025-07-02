Driver of stolen U-Haul still on the run after chase ends in crash on I-75, police say

A man is on the run after a police chase through Montgomery County on Tuesday.

Driver of stolen U-Haul still on the run after chase ends in crash on I-75

MORAINE — A man is on the run after a police chase through Montgomery County on Tuesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Riverside Police shared photos on social media of a man they say is suspected of stealing a large box truck from the U-Haul on Harshman Road.

Moraine Police confirmed on Wednesday that the man is the suspect accused of leading police on a chase in the box truck. The chase ended in a crash on Interstate 75 Tuesday afternoon.

TRENDING STORIES:

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:00, police said the driver first refused to pull over near State Route 741 and Dorothy Lane, but they stuck a GPS device on the truck, stopped the chase, and tracked him to Troy Street in Dayton. That’s when Moraine Police said they tried pulling him over again, but he escalated things from the stolen truck.

“Again, it fled and in doing so, it actually struck a detective’s car,” Sgt. Andrew Dyer, of Moraine Police, said.

The truck hit stop sticks and crashed along I-75 just before the SR 725 exit.

All three people in the truck took off into the woods. Police ended up catching the two passengers. Moraine Police Sergeant Andrew Parish said both were arrested on unrelated warrants.

One passenger was also taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. He received treatment and was released before being booked in the Montgomery County Jail.

Riverside Police told News Center 7 on Wednesday that Moraine Police has taken over the entire case since they have the most serious charges against him.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group