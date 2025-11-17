Drivers hits gas instead of brake, slams into home

Driver crashes into home (iWitness7)
By WHIO Staff

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A woman was hurt after she accidentally crashed her car into a home on Sunday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the crash in the 3500 block of Pittsburg Avenue around 7 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

A woman had accidentally pressed the gas pedal instead of her brake as she was pulling into her driveway, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office.

A home was hit and seriously damaged.

The woman had minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!