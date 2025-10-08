Drivers may see extra officers on busy highway today; Here’s why

GREENE/MONTGOMERY COUNTIES — People driving through Montgomery and Greene counties may see extra police today.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) announced that it will be the Dayton Police Department and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office on a joint traffic enforcement operation on U.S. 35.

The enforcement operation will go from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in both Greene and Montgomery counties.

The partnership aims to reduce deadly crashes and prevent crime, according to an OSHP spokesperson.

“Additionally, the initiative seeks to raise awareness, provide education, and promote community transparency through traffic safety measures,” the spokesperson added.

