Drivers may see more police on a busy highway soon; Here’s why

Ohio State Highway Patrol Cruiser
By WHIO Staff

GREENE & MONTGOMERY COUNTIES — People driving through a “high-traffic area” in Greene and Montgomery counties may see more police on Thursday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced that it will be working with the Dayton Police Department and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office on a joint traffic enforcement operation on US-35.

TRENDING STORIES:

The enforcement operations will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in both Greene and Montgomery counties.

A spokesperson with OSHP said this partnership aims to reduce deadly crashes and suppress crime.

“Additionally, the initiative aims to raise awareness, provide education, and promote community transparency through traffic safety measures,” the spokesperson added.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!