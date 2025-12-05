Drivers vandalize local parks, the cost taxpayers face for repairs

BEAVERCREEK — Drivers are vandalizing city parks, which will raise the cost for local taxpayers.

The Beavercreek Police Department has said they received multiple reports of people performing donuts in their cars at local parks.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Beavercreek officials said that three parks in total were vandalized. The parks include Rotary Park, Virgallito Park, and Spring House Park.

The tires from the cars dig into the ground, leaving tire tracks.

The destruction not only leaves behind a mess for park crews to repair, but also incurs the cost of repairing the damage done.

“It’s destructive. And, you know, so when this gets all torn up, it’s going to be fixed. Who’s going to fix it? And how much is that going cost? It makes me grumpy,” said John Gregory from Beavercreek.

The tire marks will cost the city thousands of dollars to repair, along with the extra work for park and recreation crews.

The damaged areas in the park can take several months to fully recover.

Beavercreek Parks and Recreation is in the process of developing Spring House Park.

Gregory said the 150-acre park is going to be hard to patrol.

“If they get out there in the middle of where the new lake is, who knows what’s going on?” said Gregory.

Parks and recreation are adding more fencing and boulders to certain areas to help stop these activities.

The Beavercreek Police Department is encouraging anyone who sees destruction to city property to report it.

“In the wintertime, they’re getting by with it because nobody’s paying attention to it. Windows are all shut, and everybody’s staying in to stay warm. Now, if this was springtime, maybe summertime, it’d get more obvious visibility.”

The Beavercreek Police Department is encouraging anyone who sees destruction to city property to report it.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group