Drought Persists: Despite Rain, Drought Remains For Everyone

DAYTON — Happy Thursday, everyone! Weather Specialist nick Dunn here to break down the numbers when it comes to our ongoing drought. Despite the recent rainfall, the latest conditions remain unchanged for most, but some actually saw further degradation into the Severe Drought category.

Drought Update

Parts of Mercer, Auglaize, Darke, and Randolph Counties were placed in Severe Drought due to lower rainfall totals between Sunday and Tuesday. There is a cutoff each week for these updates of 8:00 AM Tuesday, so any rain that fell after that is not accounted for in this update.

I put together a gallery of each county in our area where you can find what conditions are like down to your area! Check it out below!

A pattern of dry days and above normal temperatures is around for about the next week after today. Safe to say, we certainly need some more rainfall that is consistent and not in small bursts. There *could* be some tropical remains in about a week, but model skill and confidence is quite low right now and we have a lot of monitoring to do there!